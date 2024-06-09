Pale Fire Capital SE Invests $28,000 in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 284.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 353.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 83.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 56.6% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 397,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $217.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Schmid bought 17,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,605.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,849.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John P. Schmid bought 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,144.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,144.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schmid bought 17,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $66,605.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,849.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Design Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Featured Stories

