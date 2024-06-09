Pale Fire Capital SE Invests $443,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Criteo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Criteo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $213,780.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,549,105.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $213,780.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,549,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,157 shares of company stock worth $1,753,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

CRTO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 298,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,673. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

