Pale Fire Capital SE Raises Stock Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 529.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 0.16% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,362. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.13. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495 in the last three months. 24.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EWTX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

