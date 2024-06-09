Pale Fire Capital SE Sells 18,700 Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Pale Fire Capital SE reduced its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Capital Product Partners comprises 0.5% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.95 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

