Pale Fire Capital SE Sells 3,114,902 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pale Fire Capital SE lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,114,902 shares during the period. Shell accounts for approximately 23.8% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 0.07% of Shell worth $152,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,269. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

