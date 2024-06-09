Pale Fire Capital SE Takes $144,000 Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 0.10% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,895 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 827,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,582. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

