Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Increased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 177.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,897 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,714. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

