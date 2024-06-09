Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $76.36 Average PT from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 731.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Papa John’s International by 58.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $47.00 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

