Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $294.98 million, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.