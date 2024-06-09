Park Group (LON:PKG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.00

Park Group plc (LON:PKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.01). Park Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.01), with a volume of 9,097 shares trading hands.

Park Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.

About Park Group

(Get Free Report)

Park Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, gifts, and hampers in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.