Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $566.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,188,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,320,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $516.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $350.01 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

