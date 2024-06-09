Partners Group Holding AG Has $13.40 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Partners Group Holding AG cut its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,511 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for approximately 1.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.07% of Fortis worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,840. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.