Partners Group Holding AG Invests $1.93 Million in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 130,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,086 shares of company stock worth $827,881. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of Udemy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 1,093,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,115. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

