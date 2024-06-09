Partners Group Holding AG Invests $1.93 Million in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 130,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy
In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,086 shares of company stock worth $827,881. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UDMY
Udemy Price Performance
Shares of Udemy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 1,093,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,115. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Udemy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.