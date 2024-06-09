Partners Group Holding AG Sells 3,785 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 3.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Equinix by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

Equinix Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $9.44 on Friday, hitting $753.39. The stock had a trading volume of 378,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,384. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $759.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $804.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

