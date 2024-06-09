Partners Group Holding AG Trims Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.05% of TC Energy worth $19,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 781.8% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 624,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 29,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 308,348 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,089,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,719,000 after buying an additional 2,034,846 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

