Partners Group Holding AG Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 5.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $293,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,612. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.60 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

