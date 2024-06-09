Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $2,258,724. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.33. The stock had a trading volume of 792,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,872. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average of $187.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

