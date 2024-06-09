Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $185.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.69.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $135.76 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 195.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Paylocity by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

