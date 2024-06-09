Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Frontline by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 477.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth $190,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FRO. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 1,169,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

