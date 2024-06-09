Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Invests $326,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in InterDigital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $117.30. 208,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.23. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,999 shares of company stock valued at $196,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

