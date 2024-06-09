Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,999. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.