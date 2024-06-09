Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Atrion accounts for 1.5% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Atrion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atrion in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Atrion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATRI traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $452.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.65 million, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.16 and a 200 day moving average of $388.11. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $274.98 and a twelve month high of $602.59.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Atrion Profile

(Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.