Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 2.4% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,987. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

