Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 2,536 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $175.47. 796,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,730. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.