Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CF Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 146.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after purchasing an additional 298,673 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,310. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.