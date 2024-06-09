Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 20,345 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after buying an additional 140,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

