Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 107 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.92. The company had a trading volume of 594,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

