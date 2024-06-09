Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,405. The firm has a market cap of $481.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $45.65.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

