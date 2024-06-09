Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,466,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,193,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
