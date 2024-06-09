Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

PFE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,526,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,490. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

