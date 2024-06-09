Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 206 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,454. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.30.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

