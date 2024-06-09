Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $175.10. 1,908,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

