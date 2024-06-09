Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$1.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.20.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

PNE stock opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.32 million, a P/E ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.49. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.94 and a 52-week high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of C$47.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.