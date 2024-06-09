Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Raised to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $83.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $74.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.04.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,450 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $198,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,914,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,267.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 289,061 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

