Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,626 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,778. CureVac has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 million. Research analysts predict that CureVac will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

CureVac Profile

(Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

