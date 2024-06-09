Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $159,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 832.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,379,000 after purchasing an additional 101,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Ameren by 30.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,764,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,657,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in Ameren by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,574,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 223,790 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. Ameren’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

