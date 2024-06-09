Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,953 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.41% of 908 Devices worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter worth $3,740,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 333,119 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,759.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $178,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th.

908 Devices Stock Performance

MASS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 157,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.51.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Featured Articles

