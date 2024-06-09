Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,759. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $217.43. The company has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average is $160.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

