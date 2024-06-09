Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Crown by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Crown by 43.5% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 205,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CCK

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.