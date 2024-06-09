Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 104,339 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,339 shares during the quarter. IDEAYA Biosciences accounts for about 1.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $23,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

