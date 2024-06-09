Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,795 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for 2.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $55,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 566,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 81,602 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 45,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,002,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 31,687,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,034,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

