PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of PlayAGS worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGS remained flat at $11.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 289,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,215. The company has a market cap of $456.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,159.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

PlayAGS Profile

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.