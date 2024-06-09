Portillo’s Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Portillo’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $10.02 on Friday. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $731.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Articles

