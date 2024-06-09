Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells $1,761,650.10 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
POST stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Barclays raised their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
