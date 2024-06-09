PROG (NYSE:PRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

PRG stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PROG by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PROG by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 157,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 161.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 621.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

