ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,172 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of UWM stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.70. 507,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,886. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $41.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

About ProShares Ultra Russell2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

