Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,556 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pure Storage worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,786. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

