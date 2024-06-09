Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Titan Machinery Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Titan Machinery in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $17.41 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 30.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

In other news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.