Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for PVH Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2025 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.81.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $119.94 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

