Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 24,569 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 167.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Ashland worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62,182 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,435,000 after acquiring an additional 164,468 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after acquiring an additional 256,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,673,000 after acquiring an additional 252,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 689,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,133,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Ashland Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.13. 382,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

